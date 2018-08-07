Two soldiers injured in NWA blast

MIRANSHAH: Two security personnel were injured in a bomb blast near the Pak-Afghan border in Dandi Kutch, sub-division Spin Wam area of North Waziristan on Monday, sources said. The security personnel were busy in installing barb wires along Pak-Afghan border when the bomb planted deep underground exploded.As a result, two soldiers suffered injuries. They were shifted to the CMH Bannu The injured were identified as Tariq and Zubair.