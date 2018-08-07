Woman abducted, raped in Okara

OKARA: A woman was abducted and raped for several days here. Mehnaz was allegedly abducted by her husband Ghulam Qadir's employer Ghaffar and his accomplices Gulzar, Zawar, Jabbar and Zubair at Basirpur.

The accused took her to some unknown place where Ghaffar allegedly raped her for several days. Later, the accused threw the woman on a road and fled. Basirpur police have registered a case.

YOUTH DIES, TWO HURT IN ACCIDENT: A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident near Kot Allah Ditta on Monday.

Mohsin and his two friends were going to Depalpur on a bike when a tractor-trolley hit their bike. As a result, Mohsin died on the spot while two others were injured. Meanwhile, seven-year-old Abid Ali of Kohla village was hit to death by a tractor.

SHOT DEAD: A man was shot dead near Mustafabad on Monday. Afzaal of 20/1AL village was on his way when some unidentified accused shot him dead. Shergarh police have started investigation.

SI SUSPENDED: DPO Zeeshan Asghar on Monday suspended SI Sadatullah Baloch of A-Division police for not controlling dacoity and robbery incidents in his area. The DPO also warned SHO Liaqat to trace dacoity and robbery incidents immediately.