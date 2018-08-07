11 humantraffickers arrested

GUJRANWALA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) teams Monday arrested 11 more persons accused of human trafficking here from different areas. The FIA teams conducted raids at Wazirabad, Kamoke and Sialkot and arrested accused Jawad Hassan, M Inayat, Salman, Aurangzeb, Shahzada Khurram, M Afzal, M Zulifqar and M Faisal. All the accused were involved in illegally sending people abroad and also wanted to the FIA in various cases.

admin stops demolishing of illegal buildings: The district administration has stopped the operation against illegal constructions following the civil court’s status quo order on the request of an occupier. Earlier, police and the teams of district administration teams started demolishing the buildings. Meanwhile, some industrialists, including Qasim Butt, approached the civil court. On their writ petition, Judge Humaira Muzafar issued a status quo order and directed the officers concerned to appear before the court on August 9.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala Commissioner Asadullah Faiz visited the site. He said the district administration had succeeded in vacating 80 percent commercial land from the occupiers on the NAB orders while the remaining occupied area would also be got vacated after discharging of the status quo order. The commissioner said this land was a government property which was originally allocated for establishing a zoo there. “Our first priority is to vacate the commercial area while domestic occupiers would be given a chance to clear their position before demolishing their buildings,” he added.

GOVT EMPLOYEE HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Monday arrested a government employee red-handed while receiving bribe. A citizen Tayyab gave an application to the ACE that M Asif, an official of industries department, was demanding bribe from him for issuance of a NOC. The ACE team conducted a raid and held the said official red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs10,000 from Tayyab.