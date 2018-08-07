Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling from 10th

ISLAMABAD: Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 will begin here from August 10 under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with. This event will remain in action till August 14at Leisure City bowling club Islamabad. This event has 8 categories including singles, doubles, team, amateur, deaf, women, under-12 and media event.Meanwhile secretary general PTBF said that national players along with a good number of women players from different professions will take part in this event.