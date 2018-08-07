Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling from 10th

ISLAMABAD: Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 will begin here from August 10 under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with. This event will remain in action till August 14at Leisure City bowling club Islamabad. This event has 8 categories including singles, doubles, team, amateur, deaf, women, under-12 and media event.Meanwhile secretary general PTBF said that national players along with a good number of women players from different professions will take part in this event.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar