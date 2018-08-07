Spanish coaches impart training at basketball camp

LAHORE: Two Spanish basketball coaches are imparting trainings to 200 boys and girls. In the four-day training camp started at the Punjab Gymnasium here on Monday.Javier Huertas and Javier Munoz are the two coaches who will conduct the course, ending on Aug 10.

Secretary Pakistan Basketball Federation Khalid Bashir said that among the players, around 140 were poor but they impressed with their performances in the trials and they will get free training. However, among the remaining 60 players, some will pay Rs 4,000 and others Rs 2,000 for the training.

He said all the players would get a kit including joggers, worth Rs 20,000 each. He said last time the federation also held the training camp, which was free for all, but many players did not turn up after getting full kit. Therefore, he said this time, the decision was taken to charge some fees from those who could afford it.

Khalid said though the duration of the camp was short of just five days, even it would be enough to bring improvement in the basic points of the game. Khalid said at the end the best players would also be awarded with the prizes. He said the help of two sponsors made it possible to provide precious kits worth of Rs 20,000, each.