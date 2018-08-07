Tue August 07, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 7, 2018

British women club defends hiring male boss

LONDON: The founders of Britain´s first club for businesswomen defended their decision to appoint a chairman after criticism from some gender rights activists, saying men needed to be “part of the solution”. AllBright, a London private members´ club launched in March to connect female entrepreneurs, announced it had appointed the former head of the Asda supermarket group Allan Leighton as chairman. Members include the tech entrepreneur Martha Lane-Fox and actresses Naomie Harris and Ruth Wilson. “AllBright is all about celebrating and championing women, but it´s also about bringing enlightened men on the journey with us,” said founders Debbie Wosskow and Anna Jones said.

