Tue August 07, 2018
Islamabad

Our Correspondent
August 7, 2018

Independence Day events planned for thalassemics

Islamabad: The Jamila Sultana Foundation, a private organisation dealing with treatment and prevention of thalassaemia, has planned an event of Independence Day in its main offices in Chaklala Scheme-III, Rawalpindi, on August 13 for all thalassemic patients of Islamabad and Rawalpindi region.

Besides celebrating the Independence Day, the children will also plant saplings. The organisers said the event would not only provide thalassemic patients with an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day but it would also further the cause of thalassemia control, prevention and awareness. They said the tree plantation would help children know about the importance of forests.

