PHC seals three treatment centres; 37 evacuated

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed three drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres after evacuating 37 persons for deficient psychiatric, health and residential facilities.

According to a press release issued here, the PHC teams raided five treatment centres in the city, and sealed three facilities. They sealed the Exclusive Management for Addiction of Alcohol and Narcotics (EMAAN) clinic after evacuating 30 individuals. Besides this, they evacuated seven persons from the Pak Clinic and Lahore Psychiatric Hospital and sealed the centres.

These centres were being run without the requisite human resource and facilities, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff and the emergency cover. treatment: Pakistan Medical Association leaders have demanded reconstruction of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), governance in all healthcare institutions, a total ban on quackery and a complete ban on treatment abroad for all dignitaries.

According to a press release issued here Monday, addressing a meeting, the PMA office-bearers said general elections 2018 in the country are over. People have voted for change. Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has always remained concerned about the issue of ever deteriorating healthcare in the country.

They said that in the absence of a comprehensive health policy and proper planning, we cannot expect any change. They said that PMA as a big stakeholder feels its responsibility to give guidelines to newly-elected government to be incorporated in the future policy-making, they added. A comprehensive federal health policy should be followed and implemented by all the provinces. When we say the basic issues, it means making Basic Health Units (BHUs) functional; primary healthcare, clean drinking water, vaccination and immunisation for all, preventive health, awareness, population control, etc.

They demanded reconstruction of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), a total ban on quackery, governance in all healthcare institutions and no political interference at any level and a complete ban on treatment abroad for all dignitaries.