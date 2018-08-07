SHC stays PS-29 and PS-36 results

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Circuit bench directed the Election Commission of Pakistan not to announce the results of PS-29 and PS-36. The PPP candidate of PS-29 Sheeraz Rajpur and PS- 36 candidate of PPP Zia Lanjar had moved the SHC to stay and not to notify the results of GDA’s candidate of PS-29 Dr. Rafiq Bhabhan and PS-36 Arif Mustafa Jatoi.

The double bench of the Sukkur High Court bench comprising Justice Muhammed Iqbal Mahar and Justice Amjad Ali while ordering the ECP not to notifiy their results, summoned the ECP and the parties on August 9th. The GDA candidate Arif Mustafa Jatoi of PS-36 Nausharoferoz 1V had secured 47,406 votes against PPP candidate Zia Lanjar who managed 45,314. Similarly, Dr. Rafiq Bhabhan at PS-29 Khairpur 1V bagged 37,133 votes against the PPP candidate Sheeraz Rajper who got 36,234 votes.