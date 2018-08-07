Weak policing impacts judicial system: CJP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar said on Monday that a weak police adversely impacts the judicial system. Speaking in a police reforms committee meeting, the chief justice said that police play a pivotal role in judicial cases. "There is a dire need of change in police' rules and regulations," he said. "Police need urgent modernisation after devolution of power through 18th amendment."
