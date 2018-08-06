Independence Day clothes take market by storm

Islamabad : As Independence Day fast approaching, people are visiting various markets and stalls to shop specially designed clothes which are attracting the masses, especially women and children who seem really excited to see attractive clothes, all covered in the national colours of Green and White.

Keeping up with the spirit of Independence Day, along with bunting, badges, balloons, stickers, flags and other stuff, Azadi dresses both for boys and girls of green and white colour have become an essential items of Jashan-Azadi celebrations recently.

Whether it is in local stores or malls, the bazaars, markets and footpaths are filled with green and white colour dresses to attract the customers. Contrary to popular belief however, this time clothing with reference to 14th August have taken the market by storm.

Sales have gone up dramatically ever since the introduction of patriotic clothes, said a citizen Asma Iman. T-shirts displaying various slogans like ‘Jashan-e-Azaadi’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ have become insanely popular, said a shopkeeper Imran Javed.

For the ladies however, white shirts with green embroidery and green ‘kurtis’ with a touch of white have gained popularity as well, he added.

The shopkeepers are very satisfied with the way their sales have gone up, another shopkeeper Kami Khan said.

“We try our best to keep the customers satisfied by introducing the latest designs in the market. So far, the results are really good with respect to sales,” said a shopkeeper.

The people, however, say that although the quality and type of clothes available in stores nowadays is really good, the prices should be lowered significantly so that such clothes are in within the reach of everyone and not just a certain class.

“We are living in a ‘Naya’ Pakistan now so the clothes should also be less expensive,” said one shopper Mohsin Ali.

Another female customer, Huma Sheikh said: “The prices should be normalized in accordance to the variety of the clothes.”

Whether the shopkeepers decide to lower the prices remains to be seen, but Pakistan is all set to greener and whiter come 14th August.

Wearing the Azadi dress and other accessories are just a way to show our love for the country, making this day a gala or festival, said a 20-year-old girl, Zainab Mussa.

Another 19-year-old girl, Somiyan Muneeb said, “Me and my friends will wear the flag coloured suits on I-Day.”

“We have bought the dresses and will visit stalls to buy other accessories like green and white bangles, shoes and pin badges.”