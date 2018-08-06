WAPDA go down in Asian Club Volleyball semi-final

KARACHI: WAPDA went 2-3 down to Kazakhstan’s Atyrau in the semi-final of the AVC 2018 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Sunday.

Making a fantastic start, WAPDA won the first set 25-14, but the Pakistan champions failed to keep up the pressure, losing the next two sets 30-32 and 16-25.In the fourth set, they regained momentum, winning it 25-18.

In the fifth and decisive set a gruelling fight was witnessed with Atyrau eventually winning it 15-11 to seal a tough win.WAPDA will face Vietnam club Sanset Khanh Hoa in the third place play-off on Monday (today). The Vietnamese club lost to Iran’s Khalam Ardakan 0-3 in the other semi-final on Sunday.

The set scores remained 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19 in Iran’s favour.This was the first loss for WAPDA in the event. They had defeated Japan’s Toray Arrows, China’s Sichuan, Myanmar’s Asia World Club and Turkmenistan’s Binagar Club in earlier matches. This is the first time that a Pakistani club is featuring in the continental club championship.Atyrau will meet the Iranian club in the final, also on Monday (today).