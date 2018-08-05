20 passengers killed in Kohat bus-tanker collision

KOHAT: At least 20 passengers were killed and 27 others sustained injuries when a Karachi-bound bus and an oil-tanker collided head-on on the Indus Highway near Lachi here on Saturday.

It was learnt that a bus (PA-3861) carrying passengers from Buner to Karachi collided with an oncoming oil-tanker (PLZ-170) on the Indus Highway.

Soon after the accident, the police and officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot to take the injured to the Liaqat Memorial Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat.

A state of emergency had already been announced at the hospitals in Kohat.

Some of the injured were said to be in a critical condition. Some injured were referred to hospitals in Peshawar. The rescuers used cutters to retrieve the bodies and the injured from the mangled body of the bus.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Ijaz and Deputy Commissioner Khalid Ilyas were present on the spot to supervise the rescue efforts and shift the bodies to their native districts.

The dead and the injured, including women and children, belonged to Buner, Shangla and Mardan districts.

Some of the deceased were identified as Kulsoom Bibi, Wajahat Bibi, Sabah Noor, Shireen Zaman, Dilram, Osama, Nauman Habib, Sahibzada, Jan Mohammad, Bakht Shireen, Gul Hakim and Farman Ali.

The injured included Amin, Nazia, Samiullah, Zakirullah, Abid, Amanat Khan, Syed Huzaifa, Khaista Rehman, Ijazullah, Ibrahim, Mohammad Khan, Naseeb Umar, Maqsood Ali, Hanif Shah, Ma’az Khan, Iftikhar, Saiful Islam, Nazir Khan, Zakir, Habibur Rehman, Wali Shah, Umair, Kashmala.