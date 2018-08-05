Sun August 05, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2018

Azadi Cup Inter-School Football ends

LAHORE: Bahria Town School defeated Unique School Bahria Campus 2-1 in the final match to win Bahria Orchard Azadi Cup Inter-School Football Tournament 2018 at Bahria Orchard Football Ground.

The participating teams were Ali Garh Manga, Allied School, Bahria School, Beaconhouse School Bahria Town, Unique School Muslim Town More, Madina tul Ilm School Maraka, Unique School Gulberg Campus and Unique School Bahria Town. The tournament was played on knockout system. Executive Director Bahria Town Lahore Brig (retd) Khalil Ullah Butt was the chief guest of the closing ceremony and distributed trophies and certificates among winners.

