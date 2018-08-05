Fawad Hassan’s remand extended

LAHORE : An Accountability Court Saturday extended 14-day physical remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Principal Secretary to PM to the National Accountability Bureau in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing project scam.

NAB officials produced Fawad before the court under strict security and pleaded the court to extended physical remand of the accused for further investigations.

The court after accepting NAB’s plea extended physical remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad by August 18.

Previously, the NAB prosecution had informed the court that Fawad was arrested by the NAB over charges of misusing his authority as being the secretary implementation of former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and causing loss of billion to the national exchequer.

Abid Boxer: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday extended interim bail of Abid Boxer by September 4.

Abid boxer had filed pre-arrest bails in 10 different courts. On Saturday, court of additional district and sessions judge Samina Aijaz Cheema extended his interim bail. During the hearing, Boxer’s counsel informed the court that his client had been named in 10 different cases related to kidnapping and attempted murder.

He said that the cases against his client were false and his client was ready to cooperate with investigations. The counsel implored the court to extend the bail of his client

Earlier on July 20, Abid Boxer was given interim bail in 10 cases, including two robbery cases and a murder case, after he submitted surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.