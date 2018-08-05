Police observe Martyrs Day across KP

PESHAWAR: Rallies and functions were held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the Police Martyrs Day on Saturday.

In Mansehra, civil society, traders and police staged a rally to pay tributes to the police and other law-enforcement agencies personnel for their sacrifices against militancy and terrorism.

The rally, which was taken out from courts premises, culminated at Butt Pul after marching on Kashmir Road, Abbottabad Road and Shinkiari Road.

District Police Officer Abdul Rasheed Khan, Assistant Police Officer Arif Javed, president of traders body Shoaib Khan and children of Jinnah Basic School and College took part in the rally.

Rallies were also taken out in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, and Oghi.

DIR: A function was organised at the Police Lines in Dir town in connection with the Martyrs Day.

District Police Officer Mian Naseeb Jan, army officials, District Nazim Sahibzada Faseehullah, Dir tehsil nazim Mir Makhzanuddin, elders of the area and others attended the function.

They paid tributes to the martyrs and said that they were not dead they were still alive in people’s hearts and memories.

MARDAN: The Police Martyrs Day was also observed here with prayers, blood donation camps and ceremonies at different places.

Besides a camp set up by Mardan Police at Mira Khan Tupo Chowk for the last one week, the main ceremony was held at Police Lines. District Police Officer Hafiz Wahid Mehmood, SP Operations Gul Nawaz Khan, SP-Investigation Janas Khan and other officials and cops and heirs of the martyrs participated in the ceremony.

KOHAT: A ceremony was held in the Kohat University Auditorium Hall to mark the Police Martyrs Day. Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ijaz, Station Commander Brigadier Iqbal Khan Niazi, Brigadier Javed Dost Chandio, District Police Officer Sohail Khalid attended the ceremony.

HANGU: A ceremony was held in the Police Training College, Hangu.

Commandant Police Training College, Hangu DIG Dr Masood Saleem, Administration Officer Pir Muhsin Shah, a large number of the police officials and relatives of the police martyrs were present on the occasion.

CHARSADDA: Speaking at a ceremony here in connection with the National Police Martyrs Day, Superintendent of Police Nazeer Khan said that peace had been restored to the region due to the sacrifices of the policemen who laid down their lives in the war against terrorism. He said that more than 86 cops were martyred in Charsadda alone.

CHITRAL: National Police Martyrs Day was marked on Saturday to pay tributes to the cops who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In this connection, a ceremony was held in the District Police Lines.

District Nazim Maghfirat Shah, District Police Officer Furqan Hilal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Noor Jamal, Deputy Superintendents of Police including Muhiuddin, Zafar Ahmad, Abdussatar, Iqbal Karim and Farooq Jan attended the ceremony.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Dar Ali Khattak on Saturday paid rich tribute to the martyred police officials and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Addressing a ceremony in connection with the ‘Police Martyrs Day’ at the District Assembly Hall, he said that 1600 cops sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of which 172 were from Dera Ismail Khan.

Javed Khan Marwat, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan division, Professor Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhary Vice-Chancellor Gomal University, district Police officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, Hassan Afzal SP Saddar circle, family members of martyred police officials, civil society members, DRC members, and religious scholars were present on the occasion.