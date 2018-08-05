NAB raids Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed hospitals, takes record into custody

NAWABSHAH: A NAB team of Sukkur conducted raids at taluka Hospitals of Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed and took the hospital record into custody. According to NAB sources, the anti graft body had received complaints of corruption in the affairs of taluka Hospitals Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed, construction of the Trauma Center, purchase of medical equipments and medicines.

The NAB team took into custody record from the office of Medical Superintendent and related offices and investigated the staff.

The team also went round different sections of the hospitals including wards, X-Ray and Ultrasound departments, pharmacy, stores and checked the equipment and record.