Copper declines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing : London Metal Exchange copper prices were lower for a third day in early Asian trade, as the prospect of an all-out Sino-U.S. trade war continued to outweigh a looming strike at the world´s largest copper mine.
LME copper is on course for a drop of 3 percent this week, despite the risk of imminent supply disruption at BHP´s Escondida mine in Chile, which would mark its steepest weekly fall since the week ended July 6. Three-month copper on the LME slipped 0.4 percent to $6,114.50 a tonne by 0200 GMT, extending a 0.5 percent drop in the previous session.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 49,250 yuan ($7,169.48) a tonne.
The union at BHP Billiton´s Escondida mine in Chile told the company on Thursday that it should improve its contract offer by August 6 or it would begin preparations for a strike.
Beijing : London Metal Exchange copper prices were lower for a third day in early Asian trade, as the prospect of an all-out Sino-U.S. trade war continued to outweigh a looming strike at the world´s largest copper mine.
LME copper is on course for a drop of 3 percent this week, despite the risk of imminent supply disruption at BHP´s Escondida mine in Chile, which would mark its steepest weekly fall since the week ended July 6. Three-month copper on the LME slipped 0.4 percent to $6,114.50 a tonne by 0200 GMT, extending a 0.5 percent drop in the previous session.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 49,250 yuan ($7,169.48) a tonne.
The union at BHP Billiton´s Escondida mine in Chile told the company on Thursday that it should improve its contract offer by August 6 or it would begin preparations for a strike.
Comments