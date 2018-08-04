Girls outshine boys in Abbottabad HSSC results

ABBOTTABAD: Girls clinched top three positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination on Friday.

The three positions were achieved by Sabahat Safdar of Peace College Haripur by securing 1016 marks, Laiba Behram of Peace College Mansehra with 1015 marks who got 2nd position, while third position was jointly shared by Kashmala Mir of Peace College Mansehra and Easha Asif of Hazara Public College Haripur with 1014 marks, respectively.

Pre-Medical Group ( Male) Hassan Ali Abbasi of Pakistan International Public School & College Abbottabad with 1009 marks got first position, Syed Saad Ali of Abbottabad Public School & College with 993 marks got 2nd and Muneebur Rehman of Peace College Abbottabad with 992 marks got third position.

In Pre-Engineering Group (Female) Ayesha Rafi of Peace College Abbottabad with 1004 marks got first position, Warda Zulhaj of Quaid-e-Azam College Khala Butt Township Haripur with 993 marks got 2ndposition while third position was jointly shared by the students of Peace College Haripur Aiman Khan and Soma Safeer of Peace College Abbottabad with 992 marks.

In Pre-Engineering (Male) first position was captured by the Asad Ali of Government Post Graduate College No 1 Abbottabad with 1001 marks, followed by Masaid Zeb of Tameer-e-Watan College Abbottabad who got 999 marks and third position was won by Muhammad Ali of Pakistan Scout Cadet College Battrasi.

In Computer & General Science Group, (Female), Maryam Iftikhar of Jinnah College Haripur with 983 marks got first position, Masra Bibi of Bright Vision College Haripur with 962 marks got 2nd and Hina Javed of Jinnah College Haripur with 940 marks got third position.

In Computer & General Science Group (Male) Abdul Moaiz Khalid of Tameer-e-Watan College Abbottabad with 964 marks got first position, Muhammad Suhaib of Peace College Haripur with 956 marks got 2nd and Osama Sajid of Sir Syed College Haripur with 929 marks got third position.

In Humanities Group (Female) all the three potions were lifted by Noor School & College Mansehra by their students Arifa Shahzadi who stood first with 942 marks, Muneeba Qureshi with 941 marks got2nd and Kainat with 934 marks got third position.

In Humanities (Male) Malik Faisal of Government High School Sarai Saleh Haripur with 830 marks got first position, Hamza of Shaheen School Mansehra with 807 marks got 2nd and private student Abdul Haq with 801 marks got third position. Controller of Examinations Jehad Muhammad announced the results at the auditorium of BISE.