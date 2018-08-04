Pakistan to host Asian Futsal in Dec

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host Asian Futsal Championship in December this year here at Pakistan Sports Complex. This was decided in the Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) general council meeting held under the chairmanship of its President Haji Tariq Mehmood.

Chairman, PFF, Malik Mehrban Ali, Cabinet Secretary, Abu Ahmed Akif and all representatives of affiliated units attended the meeting. Secretary General, Adnan Malik presented the annual report regarding accounts, national and international activities and announced the next calendar activities.

National Men’s Futsal Championship will be held in September at Islamabad whereas National Women’s Futsal Championship will be organized in November at Larkana. Speaking in the meeting, Adnan Malik said the national team would participate in South Asian Futsal Championship to be held in October at Nepal. He said that national team will be selected during the National Men’s Futsal Championship. He urged all affiliated units to hold exhibitions match on August 14 in connection with Independence day.