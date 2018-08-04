4 matches decided in National Women U-19 Soccer

LAHORE: Another four matches were decided in the PFF National U-19 Women Championship 208 at Model Town Football Academy and The City School Grounds on Friday.

MT WFC, Gilgit-Baltistan, Karachi Kickers earned victories in the day’s matches and Young Rising Star and Punjab played a draw. MTFC had a big 15-0 win over Star WFC Mirpur Khas. Javeria with six goals in the 11th, 16th, 20th, 46th, 54th & 70th minutes of the match was the star of the match.

The remaining goals came through Rameen Fareed (14 min), Amal Khan (26 min), Hiba Irfan (30, 64 min), Dua GilaI (33,34 & 35 min), Anushka Rasheed (66 min).

In the second match Young Rising Star managed a 1-1 draw against fighting Punjab team. Young Rising Star goal-scorer was Mahnoor who found the cage in the 15th minute while the equaliser came from Punjab’s Mehreen Gul.

Gilgit-Baltistan managed 3-0 triumph against Abbottabad Warriors. Gilgit-Baltistan’s three goals came from Zara Ahmed 27min, Sara Zaib 43 min, Muskan Alam 57 min.

In the fourth match of the day, Karachi Kickers defeated Karachi WFC 3-1. Karachi Kickers goals scorer was Rabia who hit scored all the three goals in the 9th, 21st, 68th minutes while Karachi WFC reduced the margin when Fatima managed to score in the 65th minute.