Sindh completes 100-day sprint of doing business reforms

KARACHI: Sindh government completed 100-day sprint of doing business reforms in different provincial departments, a senior official said on Friday.

Chairperson of Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Naheed Memon said the provincial government gives top priority to reforms to attract foreign and local investments as the province provides immense opportunities in energy, minerals, agriculture, hotel, and tourism industry.

“The first 100 day sprint of doing business reforms has been completed where reforms were introduced at different departments such as Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Sindh Building Control Authority, Board of Revenue and Energy Department,” Naheed Memon said in a statement.

She was meeting with a five-member team of the Department for International Development (DFID) led by Director General

Country Programs Lindy Cameron, Head of DFID Pakistan Joanna Reid, and

UK Deputy High Commissioner Elin Burns to discuss doing business, prosperity fund and collaboration with the United Kingdom’s government for development in Sindh.

SBI chairperson acknowledged the technical and financial support of World Bank Group and DFID for making doing business reform project a reality.

She said the government mobilised all its resources for its success.

She further said the second sprint is currently being implemented and it’s near completion.

She said the next step is to verify these reforms to see whether citizens are benefiting from them.

“These reforms are aimed at procedural level and reduced steps for making business ease and introducing technology and innovations,” she added.

“We also want to establish offices of Sindh Board of Investments in Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Sindh Board of Investment wants to encourage women entrepreneurs, so they can benefit from wide range of investment opportunities in Sindh.”

The chairperson informed the delegation that 10 facilitation centres are planned in Karachi alone.

The members of the delegation appreciated the

efforts of Sindh and SBI

for taking measures and reforms on ease of doing business and pledged to continue its technical and financial assistance to the government of Sindh.