Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

One-sided affair in National U-19 Women Soccer

Our correspondent

LAHORE: There was one-sided affair in most of the matches played in the PFF National U-19 Women Football Championship here on Thursday.

In the first match played at the City School Ground Sindh outplayed Karachi WFC 4-1. Goal scorers for the winners Sindh were Maleeha (2), Laiba and Saadia. Karachi’s lone goal was netted by Fatima.

In the second encounter KP FA defeated Abbottabad FC by a solitary goal scored by Kainat on penalty kick in the 52nd minute.At Model Town Academy Football Ground In the third match Punjab trounced Star Women FC Mirpur Khas 8-0. Goal-scorers for the winners were Ghulam Fatima (4 goals), Mahreen Gul (3 goals) and Sunaina (1).

In the fourth match Islamabad FA thrashed Young Rising Star Layyah 10-0. Ehsal Fiaz scored five goals followed by Iman Fiaz, Vera Ayub, Yusra Malik, Fiza Hussain and Aima Irfan with one each.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar