One-sided affair in National U-19 Women Soccer

Our correspondent

LAHORE: There was one-sided affair in most of the matches played in the PFF National U-19 Women Football Championship here on Thursday.

In the first match played at the City School Ground Sindh outplayed Karachi WFC 4-1. Goal scorers for the winners Sindh were Maleeha (2), Laiba and Saadia. Karachi’s lone goal was netted by Fatima.

In the second encounter KP FA defeated Abbottabad FC by a solitary goal scored by Kainat on penalty kick in the 52nd minute.At Model Town Academy Football Ground In the third match Punjab trounced Star Women FC Mirpur Khas 8-0. Goal-scorers for the winners were Ghulam Fatima (4 goals), Mahreen Gul (3 goals) and Sunaina (1).

In the fourth match Islamabad FA thrashed Young Rising Star Layyah 10-0. Ehsal Fiaz scored five goals followed by Iman Fiaz, Vera Ayub, Yusra Malik, Fiza Hussain and Aima Irfan with one each.