One-sided affair in National U-19 Women Soccer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our correspondent
LAHORE: There was one-sided affair in most of the matches played in the PFF National U-19 Women Football Championship here on Thursday.
In the first match played at the City School Ground Sindh outplayed Karachi WFC 4-1. Goal scorers for the winners Sindh were Maleeha (2), Laiba and Saadia. Karachi’s lone goal was netted by Fatima.
In the second encounter KP FA defeated Abbottabad FC by a solitary goal scored by Kainat on penalty kick in the 52nd minute.At Model Town Academy Football Ground In the third match Punjab trounced Star Women FC Mirpur Khas 8-0. Goal-scorers for the winners were Ghulam Fatima (4 goals), Mahreen Gul (3 goals) and Sunaina (1).
In the fourth match Islamabad FA thrashed Young Rising Star Layyah 10-0. Ehsal Fiaz scored five goals followed by Iman Fiaz, Vera Ayub, Yusra Malik, Fiza Hussain and Aima Irfan with one each.
Our correspondent
LAHORE: There was one-sided affair in most of the matches played in the PFF National U-19 Women Football Championship here on Thursday.
In the first match played at the City School Ground Sindh outplayed Karachi WFC 4-1. Goal scorers for the winners Sindh were Maleeha (2), Laiba and Saadia. Karachi’s lone goal was netted by Fatima.
In the second encounter KP FA defeated Abbottabad FC by a solitary goal scored by Kainat on penalty kick in the 52nd minute.At Model Town Academy Football Ground In the third match Punjab trounced Star Women FC Mirpur Khas 8-0. Goal-scorers for the winners were Ghulam Fatima (4 goals), Mahreen Gul (3 goals) and Sunaina (1).
In the fourth match Islamabad FA thrashed Young Rising Star Layyah 10-0. Ehsal Fiaz scored five goals followed by Iman Fiaz, Vera Ayub, Yusra Malik, Fiza Hussain and Aima Irfan with one each.
Comments