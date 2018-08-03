Dams, not castles, foster prosperity

Elders rightly point out our mistakes that lead us to disaster. How much loss have we suffered on that count during the last 70 years? We have developed the habit of sleeping over blunders or blaming others for the present political and financial crises.

Most of our so-called leaders indulge in squabbles turning the national and provincial assemblies into fish markets. One is witness to such a decline in the last three decades.

The common man says if we cannot learn from our mistakes it’s better to seek guidance from Almighty God’s message delivered by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) for mankind. That guidance will enable us to build dams direly needed to address our problems, including social and economic, and make our homeland healthy and prosperous.

One wonders why common people are not happy with the current way of governance which they assert has not yet succeeded to save them from claws of poverty, hunger and disease.

As regards job opportunities, nepotism has taken the place of merit, they allege.

Elders emphasise the urgent need of building dams as early as possible to solve the problem of electricity. “We need not build castles and undertake very costly projects for which huge loans are required.”

The fact of the matter is that we today face the problem of food, clothing and housing. The poor cannot easily afford highly inflated prices of wheat flour, sugar, milk, vegetables and cooking oil etc.

Why people often talk about North Korea and China’s exemplary struggle for industrial and agricultural progress? Luckily, our masses have the same potential and quality of working united for national rebuilding after any devastating rains and floods.

Only selfless leadership is needed to work manually and mentally along with the common man, setting aside the party motives, to produce as much electricity as is necessary to overcome economic and social difficulties and achieve progress and prosperity.

There’s no denying the fact that masses need clean drinking water, fuel and electricity, bumper wheat, rice and sugar-cane crops and edible oil etc. for honourable living at a price which is within their reach.

The founder of Pakistan had rightly pointed out that Nature has given us everything; we have got unlimited resources; we only have to be self-reliant and work and work together selflessly in the national interest.

