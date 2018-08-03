VC breaks ground for school at KU

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has said the school level education is the foundation for higher education, but in our country ineffective schooling has badly affected the performance of students.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of a model school sponsored by industrialist Sardar Yasin Malik at the KU, he said the KU has decided to set up the school for the children of faculty and staff members of the varsity.

The school would be functional by April 2019, he added. “Education is the only power which could uplift nations. We must educate and provide quality schooling to our children, their base must be strong in order to achieve results in the higher level of education.”

Dr Khan said the school level education played a vital role in a person’s development and character-building. If the students had a weak background in early education, then they would not be able to perform better in their academic lives. “I wish to see every children of the country getting free education and to achieve 100 percent literacy rate,” said Malik.