Wapda score 2nd successive win in WC Volleyball

KARACHI: Wapda recorded their second successive victory when they defeated Turkmenistan’s Binagar Club 3-2 in their second group outing of the preliminaries of the AVC 2018 Asia Men’s World Club Volleyball Championship in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Wednesday.

After losing the first set 17-25, Wapda fought back strongly when they lifted the second set 25-21 to make it 1-1. They continued their fine power-spiking and also won the third set 25-17 to take a 2-1 lead. However, Binagar in the fourth set forced Wapda to make mistakes and the Turkmen took the set 25-18 to level it 2-2. In the decisive fifth set a gruelling fight was witnessed with WAPDA eventually taking it 15-13 to seal a hard-earned win. Wapda will now face China in the quarter-finals league on Friday (tomorrow). On Tuesday, Wapda had beaten hosts Myanmar’s Asia World Club in straight sets.