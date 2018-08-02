Thu August 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wapda score 2nd successive win in WC Volleyball

KARACHI: Wapda recorded their second successive victory when they defeated Turkmenistan’s Binagar Club 3-2 in their second group outing of the preliminaries of the AVC 2018 Asia Men’s World Club Volleyball Championship in Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium Hall in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Wednesday.

After losing the first set 17-25, Wapda fought back strongly when they lifted the second set 25-21 to make it 1-1. They continued their fine power-spiking and also won the third set 25-17 to take a 2-1 lead. However, Binagar in the fourth set forced Wapda to make mistakes and the Turkmen took the set 25-18 to level it 2-2. In the decisive fifth set a gruelling fight was witnessed with WAPDA eventually taking it 15-13 to seal a hard-earned win. Wapda will now face China in the quarter-finals league on Friday (tomorrow). On Tuesday, Wapda had beaten hosts Myanmar’s Asia World Club in straight sets.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar