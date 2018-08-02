National Women U-19 soccer gets underway

LAHORE: The National Under-19 Women’s Football Championship 2018 kicked off at City School Sports Complex with opening match played between Young Rising Star WFC Layyah and Balochistan FA WFC. on Wednesday.

On the opening day, Balochistan FA WFC won 2-0 against Young Rising Star Layyah. Both goals came from Shaista Shah in the 26th and 66th minutes. Vice President of PFF and president of the Punjab Association Sardar Naveed Haider Khan was the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

General secretary PFF Lt Col (R) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi, Director Competition PFF Sajjad Mehmood, Director Technical Ch Abdul Rashid and President DFA Lahore Mian Rizwan Ali were also present on the occasion. Schedule of matches of Thursday’s matches: Sindh vs KHI; KP vs Abbottabad Warriors; Punjab vs Star WFC; Islamabad vs Young Rising Star Layyah.