PSO inducts 40 Ogra compliant vehicles into its fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has inducted 40 Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) standards compliant vehicles into its fleet to further ensure the safe movement of petroleum products across Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The statement said the vehicles were handed over to the PSO management at a ceremony held here.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Imran ul Haq, managing director PSO, said addition of vehicles, manufactured by Master Motor Corporation Ltd (MMCL) as per Ogra guidelines, to their fleet … would boost the performance and safety of petroleum products transportation network.

“PSO has been striving to help national economy by building and enhancing a wide-spread retail network with the support of a well-established storage and supply infrastructure,” Sheikh added.

The country’s oil marketing sector, led by the PSO, is working in close coordination with the regulatory bodies, Ogra, and National Highways Authority, to adopt highest standards in safety and environmental protection in transportation of petroleum products.

The Ogra has meticulously charted the detailed requirements for the transportation fleets of oil marketing companies, which would certainly enhance the overall quality of the fleet and improve public safety. The regulatory body has made it mandatory for the oil marketing companies to optimise their transportation systems to meet these requirements.

An official said the PSO with 54 percent share in the industry provided for a range of fuel requirements of its individual as well as corporate clients including a number of large corporations.

“The company moves the majority of the fuel through roads and depends heavily on the agility of its road transportation system, consisting of around 8000 tank-lorries making more than a million trips from Karachi to various locations across the country a year,” the official added.

Nadeem Malik, managing director MMCL, said his company strictly followed the standards and regulations set by Ogra.