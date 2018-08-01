U-19 Women Soccer kicks off today

LAHORE: PFF Under-19 National Women’s Football Championship begins here on Wednesday at the City School ground. Vice President of PFF and President of Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider Khan will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The opening match will be played at 3.00 pm. Provincial teams of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and KP besides Regional sides Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Football Clubs Model Town WFC, Karachi Kickers, Young Rising Stars Rawalpindi, Abbottabad Warriors, Karachi FC, Star FC Mirpur Khas and Young Rising Star Layyah are participating in the event.