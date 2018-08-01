Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

U-19 Women Soccer kicks off today

LAHORE: PFF Under-19 National Women’s Football Championship begins here on Wednesday at the City School ground. Vice President of PFF and President of Punjab Football Association Sardar Naveed Haider Khan will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The opening match will be played at 3.00 pm. Provincial teams of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and KP besides Regional sides Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Football Clubs Model Town WFC, Karachi Kickers, Young Rising Stars Rawalpindi, Abbottabad Warriors, Karachi FC, Star FC Mirpur Khas and Young Rising Star Layyah are participating in the event.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar