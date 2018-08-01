Mother, daughter among three killed in Mansehra firing

MANSEHRA: Three members of a family, including a woman and her daughter, were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in came under attack in the Battal area here on Tuesday.

Sakina Bibi, her daughter Zainab, 2, and father-in-law Abdullah Jan were on way to Dodial Karmung area when a group of armed men opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle. As a result, all the occupants sustained serious injuries.

The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Shinkiari where doctors pronounced them dead. The bodies were handed over to family after doctors performed autopsy. The Battal Police said the victims, who had gone to Battagram to appear in a court in a kidnapping case, were on way back home when they came under attack. The police lodged a case and launched investigation.