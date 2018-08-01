Workshop throws light on ways to counter extremism

Islamabad: A two-day training of trainers workshop on countering violent extremism was held at the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) for faculty members of different public sector universities and representatives of religious seminaries.

The aim of the workshop was to sensitize the target audience on countering violent extremism by highlighting various aspects of extremism, its stages and counter strategies. It also provided an opportunity for training of faculty members of different universities and representatives of madaris.

Faculty members from the International Islamic University Islamabad, Karakuram International University, Shaikh Zaid Institute, Peshawar University, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, National Defence University, University of Gujrat, Centre for Sustainability, Research and Practice, University of Lahore, University of Faisalabad and University of Punjab participated in the event.

Besides representatives of Jamia Binoria, Jamia Ashrafia, Khair ul Madaris and others religious seminaries attended the programme. The programme also covered the social and traditional implications of changing and emerging roles of the faculty for peace building and countering extremism by discussing contemporary challenges and their solutions.

Multiple workshops and programmes will be conducted in different universities and educational institutions across Pakistan in the coming days to train faculty members in this regard and promote Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan.