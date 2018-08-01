Mustafa, Salman record wins in World Masters Squash

KARACHI: Mustafa Habib and Salman Rasool won matches in their respective categories in the WSF World Masters Squash Championship at Charlottesville, Virginia, on Tuesday.

In 45 plus category, Mustafa won against Salvador Fernandez 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 in the first round. He will now play against Christian Borgvall in the second round.

Salman Rasool Qadri overpowered Jorge Fries 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 in the first round of 55 plus category. He will face Brett Martin in the second round.

In the 35 plus category, Karamatullah Khan got bye in the first round and will face Joseph D Russell of the US in the second round. Daren Ramsey defeated Salman Rafique 11-7, 11-8, 11-13 and Thomas Mathew of the US beat Abdul Basit 11-1, 11-5, 11-1 in the first round of 40 plus category.

In 50 plus singles, Asif Idris lost to Vaughn Hardenburg 9-11, 6-11, 8-11 in the first round.There were 10 players from Pakistan in this championship, but Ashfaq Hussain and Jahangir Khan did not get visas and Osama Khan withdrew from 35 plus category.