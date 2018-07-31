Hunt set to retire as Lord’s head groundsman

LONDON: Mick Hunt, the head groundsman at Lord’s, is set to retire after the 2018 season, the MCC announced on Monday.

The pitch he’ll prepare for the India Test in the upcoming series will be his last international assignment. “Mick has given outstanding service to MCC and to Lord’s, and he will be a very tough act to follow,” John Stephenson, MCC Assistant Secretary, said. “Mick retires one year short of a half-century, but his place in the history of Lord’s is assured.“World Cup finals, Tests and One-Day Internationals featuring some of the biggest names in cricket have all been played here on pitches that he has prepared.