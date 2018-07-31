National under-19 Women’s Football begins tomorrow

LAHORE: PFF National Under -19 Women’s Football Championship 2018 will kick off on August 1 at City School Football Ground in Lahore.

According to an official of the PFF, Provincial teams from Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and KP, Regional sides Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Football Clubs Model Town WFC, Karachi Kickers, Young Rising Stars Rawalpindi, Abbottabad Warriors, Karachi FC, Star FC Mirpur Khas and Young Rising Star Layyah will be participating in the event.

As par the schedule managers meeting/draws ceremony will be held on Tuesday (today). League matches phase will conclude on August 6. Quarterfinals are scheduled on August 7 and 8. Semifinalists will fight for the supremacy on August 9 & 10. The 3rd position match is to be played on August 11. Title winner will be decided in the Final match on August 12. Pakistan national junior women teams will participate in SAFF U-18 Football Championship in October and AFC U-19 event in November.

PFF selectors will pick 40 players for national camp aimed to form better teams for the said events.In a message on this occasion President PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat said: “Adequate measures are being taken for the promotion of women’s football in Pakistan adding different national level activities have been scheduled to hunt new talent. Players selected will be provided best possible facilities during national camp. We can hope women football in Pakistan will grow faster than ever.”