National U19 Women Football from tomorrow

KARACHI: National Under-19 Women Football Championship 2018 will begin at the City School Ground at Lahore on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The teams are Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Model Town WFC, Karachi Kickers, Rawalpindi’s Young Rising Stars, Abbottabad Warriors, Karachi Women FC, Mirpurkhas Stars Women FC and Layyah’s Young Rising Women Stars.

According to PFF, the managers meeting will be held on Tuesday (today). League matches will end on August 6, followed by the quarter-finals on August 7 and 8. The semi-finals will be held on August 9 and 10. The third position match will be conducted on August 11 and the final on August 12.

The PFF said that Pakistan junior women team would feature in the SAFF Under-18 Football Championship in October and the AFC Under-19 event in November. National selectors will pick 40 players for the national camp.PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat said adequate measures were being taken for the promotion of women’s football in Pakistan.