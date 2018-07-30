IHC to hear Nawaz, Maryam bail pleas on 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has constituted a two-judge bench to take up appeals filed by ex-premier Nawaz Sharif his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt Safdar against their conviction in the Avenfield reference. The division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the appeals on July 31. The court has sent notices to their lawyers for July 31. Earlier on July 17, a bench had issued a notice to the NAB on the appeals seeking to set aside the accountability court’s judgment that awarded 10 years imprisonment to Nawaz Sharif, seven years to Maryam and one year to Safdar. It rejected their request to grant bail at that time and issued notices to the NAB to submit its reply to the application seeking to suspend their conviction.