Fakhar achieves career-best ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has vaulted into the top-20 for the first time in his career in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings, which were released on Sunday following the conclusion of the West Indies-Bangladesh series, and also incorporates player performances from the Zimbabwe-Pakistan series.

Fakhar scored 515 runs in the series and has gained a total of 22 places to move into career0best 16th position. When the player rankings were last updated on 17 July following the England versus India series, and the three ODIs between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, Fakhar was 24th but his knocks of 210 not out in the fourth ODI and 85 in the final ODI helped him to gain eight more places.

Fakhar is now the second Pakistan batsman to feature in the top-20 after Babar Zaman reclaimed the second spot after finishing the series with 184 runs. Babar now leads England’s Joe Root by seven points, while the list is headed by India’s Virat Kohli.

Fakhar’s opening partner Imam-ul-Haq has also made a massive impact in the latest player rankings.Imam had gained 70 places after the first three ODIs, and moved up another 51 spots to finish the Zimbabwe tour in the 43rd position. In the five ODIs, the 22-year-old has gained 121 positions, thanks to his series aggregate of 395 runs that also included three centuries.

In the bowling table, Pakistan wrist-spinner Shadab Khan and fast bowler Faheem Ashraf have made upward movements. Both bowlers collected nine wickets apiece in the series, and as such, Shadab has finished in 31st position (he started the series in 53rd position) and Faheem has ended up in 79th position (he started the series ranked 149th).