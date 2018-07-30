PTI MPA-elect arrested for firing, torture of cops

LAHORE: An MPA-elect of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Nadim Abbas, was arrested by the police on Sunday for torture of policemen and firing into the air.

He was on the run after being booked by the police. However, on Sunday, he surrendered to the SSP Investigation. An FIR was registered against Nadeem Abbas and his 51 accomplices on charges of subjecting cops to torture, resorting to firing into the air, snatching official weapons, creating hindrance in police work and damaging the government property. Hunjarwal police registered the case against him and his men under sections 324, 148, 149, 186, 353, 395, 436, 511, 427 and 7-ATA.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday took suo motu notice of torture of policemen by the PTI’s MPA-elect. The CJ directed the Punjab inspector general to arrest the accused immediately.

The CJP also directed the top cop also to add terrorism charges to the FIR and ordered the authorities concerned to put the MPA-elect's name on the exit control list (ECL). "Those who don't know how to respect the law will not be spared," he asserted. The CJP took notice after the video clip of the incident got viral on the social media.

Hunjarwal Station House Officer (SHO) Rana Afzal and his driver, Mumtaz, were subjected to torture at the guesthouse (dera) of Malik Nadeem Abbas. The police had reached the guesthouse on Saturday evening after lodging of a complaint regarding firing into the air incident and fireworks display. As police arrived at the venue, Nadeem Abbas and his supporters allegedly thrashed SHO Afzal and Mumtaz. A police officer said they were also held hostage by the mob.

Later, a heavy police contingent rescued them and both were hospitalised. As hearing started on Sunday, IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam informed the court that a first information report (FIR) had been filed against Nadeem Abbas.