Suffering from heart problems, Nawaz shifted to PIMS

RAWALPINDI: On the directions of Interim Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) amid tight security after his health deteriorated here on Sunday.

Sharif's personal physician also reached the Adiala Jail on Sunday evening to examine him. The Adiala Road was completely sealed from both sides by security forces when Nawaz was shifted to PIMS.

Doctors who were holding medical check-up of the former prime minister have advised to immediately shift him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from Adiala Jail.

The medical board headed by Dr Ejaz Qadeer and comprising cardiologist Dr Naeem Malik, Medial Specialist Dr Shaji Saddiqui, Neurologist Dr Sohail Tanvir and Dr Mashood carried out medical check-up of the former PM after he complained about pain in his arm and heart.

Some key officers in the Adiala Jail said that Nawaz was insisting to stay in jail instead of PIMS. Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar requested Nawaz to shift to PIMS. Maryam’s eyes were filled with tears to see the condition of her father Nawaz Sharif who is facing heart diseases, the officers claimed. The jail officers also said that ECG of Nawaz Sharif was also not satisfactory.

A convoy of vehicles, including police vans, an armoured personnel carrier and at least two ambulances were on the road when Nawaz was leaving the jail. Caretaker Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said that doctors had advised his transfer to hospital after an electrocardiogram had shown “variations”. “How many days he stays in hospital depends on doctors,” Javed said.

Earlier on Sunday, Dr Naeem Malik, head of the PIMS cardiology department, suggested that authorities shifted Sharif to the hospital as his blood tests showed clotting which, according to the doctor, was an alarming sign considering his medical history. The PML-N supremo lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholesterol and diabetes.

Last week, the former PM was suffering from dehydration and his blood urea content was 50 percent higher than it should have been. A medical team also recommended that he be shifted to the hospital as his heart beat was not normal and the presence of urea in the blood may affect his kidney.

However, Nawaz refused to be moved to a hospital and insisted that medical treatment be provided to him in prison. According to jail sources, the doctors Sunday advised moving Nawaz to the critical care unit as he has been suffering from acute pain in both his arms, likely due to lack of adequate blood circulation.

After the doctor's examination, jail authorities contacted the caretaker government to apprise it of the development. The provincial government had no objections towards moving Sharif to the hospital, but placed responsibility for his security on the Islamabad police, since he had been convicted by an accountability court and his security fell into the jurisdiction of the capital force.

The security was beefed up in and around the Adiala Jail. Security personnel have been deployed around its premises and the media have been advised to steer clear of the premises. Special arrangements have also been made at PIMS.