Power wires kill boy in Shadbagh

LAHORE : A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted in the Shadbagh area on Saturday.

Victim Arshad Khan of Nadeem Park accidentally came in contact with a live electricity wire hanging in a street and was electrocuted.

Meanwhile, the locals condemned the Wapda authorities, saying they had been complaining of the hanging wires to the office concerned but nobody heeded the complaints.

Free helmets: The traffic police launched road safety campaign in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

The chief traffic officer distributed free helmets among the citizens at Liberty Roundabout. He said that they would distribute 2,000 helmets in the first phase of the campaign. He said that the rate of deaths due to head injury was the highest. The traffic police are committed to ensuring the safety to the citizens, he added.

Body found: A 50-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead near Baba Nou Gazza Shrine in the Tibbi City police area on Saturday.

Police said the man was a drug addict who died of an overdose of drugs. However, further investigation is underway.

FIRs: Lahore SSP Operations Asad Sarfraz Khan has said that Lahore police haave taken a very important initiative online FIR registeration in the largest interest of public.

Now every FIR is registered online in all police stations of Lahore, he said, adding all the SPs, DSPs and SHOs were directed to ensure online registration of FIRs in all police stations. He said that all details of an FIR would be uploaded online for the help of citizens. Good behaviuor with public in police stations will be ensured, he said. Strict action will be taken on any complaint of a citizen. "We will try to change conventional culture of police station by our good and positive behavior with public, he said this during his visit to front desk and OPS Room at SP City office on Lower Mall.