Public sector companies: Additional pay to be deposited in dams’ fund: CJP

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Saturday observed that the salaries being returned by the heads of public sector companies’ would be deposited in the funds established for the construction of dams and he will not allow plunder of financial resources.

The chief justice also directed the Punjab government to submit a list of the officers drawing salary of more than Rs 300,000 per month from companies. The remarks came as the Punjab caretaker government informed the Supreme Court that all the government officers deputed as heads in 56 public-sector companies have shown the willingness to reimburse market-based salaries they are drawing over and above their regular pay scales.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case regarding the excessive salary structure of the public sector companies’ heads at the Lahore Registry. At the outset of hearing, Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Khan Durrani told the court that the CEOs of the companies have sought two days to return the salaries. When asked about the salary of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company CEO, the chief secretary stated that Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman is drawing Rs.1.3 million as salary. This surprised Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and he remarked that even his salary is less than Rs1.3 million.

According to the report submitted before the court, the officers of the public companies formed by Punjab government are awarded salaries up to Rs 2 million. Apart from salary, allowances up to Rs 0.3 million, house and vehicles are also given to the officers. The CEO of National Thermal Power drew Rs 2 million per month from provincial exchequer, CEO of Knowledge Park Rs 1.4 million, CEO of Clean Water Company North Rs1.3 million, CEO of Clean Water Company South drew Rs 1.35 million and CEO of Skill Development Company was hired at a salary of Rs 1.1 million per month. Likewise, the CEO of Punjab Urban Development drew Rs 0.6 million, CEO of Punjab Investment and Trade Company Rs 0.8 million and CEO of Punjab Model Bazar Rs 0.6 million.

The chief justice expressed dismay for not providing the details of the other three provinces and directed the officer concerned to abide by the directive. The chief secretary told the bench that a list of 346 government officers working in the companies and authorities was furnished to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said the NAB also sought details beyond the scope of the court’s order. The establishment division secretary also submitted a report about the officers of federal and Punjab governments posted in public companies on deputation.

“Misuse of public money cannot be allowed,” the chief justice said and added the government hospitals are short of medicines and officers are enjoying luxuries.

In another hearing, a law officer informed the Supreme Court that as many as 215 persons were recovered from a centre established for rehabilitation of addicts who were subjected to violence.

The Additional Advocate General Muhammad Shan Gull submitted the report in compliance of the top court's orders.

“They were subjected to torture with shoves,” the law officer, adding “the patients were told these were the jostles of ‘Chishti Bailchay’ (implying sacred shoves). On Friday, Chief Justice Nisar got Imran Chishti, the administrator of Amir Chishti Clinic, arrested for keeping addicts in his centres and subjecting them to torture. He was informed that over 300 addicts were kept there and he was also shown a video of torture. Imran Chishti, the accused, could not utter a single word in his defence before the court when he was taken into custody.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court ordered police and Health Care Commission to seal all the centres being run this way throughout Punjab.

“These are not rehabilitation centres. These are private detention centres,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the other member of the bench, remarked.

The chief justice observed they would reach Lahore instantly from Islamabad for its hearing if needed.

The law officer said an FIR was lodged against the owner of Amir Chishti Clinic and the police is conducting raids to arrest the co-accused. At this, the chief justice directed the health authorities to seal Sheikhupura and Faisalabad centres as well.

In a separate case about non-payment of pensions, Chief Justice Nisar remarked: “People call him “Baba Rehmata” who facilitates others. And facilitating others is not easy.”

Earlier, an aged pensioner appeared before the court and said the banks are creating troubles for pensioners in the name of verification.

Those who struggled got their pensions, he said, adding he is being forced for verification.

“I’m here and I’m alive,” the pensioner told the court. At this, the chief justice remarked: “I know people are asked to go the Supreme Court to get pension.” A lawyer representing the bank assured the top court that the issue would be resolved very soon.

On the other hand, the apex court disposed of a suo motu case about appointment of vice-chancellors in the public sector medical universities in Punjab.

A law officer told the court that the vice-chancellors were appointed at the remaining two medical universities. He said Prof Dr Javed Akram and Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal were appointed as vice-chancellors at University of Health Sciences and Nishter Medical University, Multan respectably. He said all the vacancies of the VCs at medical universes in the province have been filled.

Meanwhile, an inquiry report ordered by the Supreme Court into tdhe appointment of Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi as vice-chancellor of Lahore College for Women University termed her appointment as a violation of rules. Qureshi has seven publications and 15 research articles in international journals, the report said, as the chief justice directed Dr Qureshi to appear in person and explain her position.