Political stability in Pakistan will give new impetus to Kashmiris struggle: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the political stability and economic prosperity in Pakistan will give a new impetus to the freedom struggle in Kashmir.

In a meeting with vice President of Muslim League Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Akram Shah in Islamabad on Saturday, he said that India should end its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. He also asked India to give the right of self-determination to the people of occupied Kashmir.