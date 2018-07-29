Mahoor clinches badminton title in Kathmandu

KARACHI: Pakistan’s national champion Mahoor Shahzad won the Annapurna Corporate Invitational International Badminton Tournament title in Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday.

She overpowered local player Rashila Maharajan in the summit clash 21-15, 21-10.

Players from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Nepal participated in the tournament.

Mahoor had won the women’s singles title in the Pakistan International Series held in Islamabad last year.