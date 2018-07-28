NAB arrests two Mardan varsity officials

Bureau report By

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday arrested the treasurer and procurement officer of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on the charges of corruption.

A communiqué said that NAB KP arrested Shafiqullah, Treasurer, (BPS-19) and Pir Asfandyar, Procurement Officer, (BPS-18) of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan on the charges of embezzling millions of rupees allocated for purchase of IT equipment, furniture, lab chemicals and equipment. It said the accused in connivance with Dr Ihsan Ali, then Vice-Chancellor, AWKUM, illegally purchased substandard IT and lab equipment, chemicals and furniture from their blue-eyed contractors in violation of procurement laws.

Pir Asfandyar, Procurement Officer AWKUM, in league with other accused misused his authority and illegally issued supply orders for the purchase of furniture at highly exorbitant rates to the favorite bidder. He maneuvered the procurement process for purchase of lab chemicals and IT and lab equipment and illegally issued supply orders at highly exorbitant rates.