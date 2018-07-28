Justice Siddiqui seeks info about judges’ houses, CDA officials

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court has written a letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and requested for the provision of list of expenditure incurred on the maintenance of each official accommodation in occupation of honorable judges of Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court and all the High Courts in the last seven years.

The SJC is hearing a reference against Justice Siddiqui’s alleged misconduct on July 30. Justice Siddiqui is facing a reference on misconduct moved on the complaint by a retired employee of the CDA for alleged renovation of official residence beyond his entitlement as a judge.

The IHC judge in a letter written to SJC through its secretary on July 26 requested for the provision of details of expenses incurred on the houses owned by the Judges, but declared official accommodations.

He also requested for the list and particulars of those judges of Superior Courts, who despite having official accommodations kept on receiving or are still receiving house rent allowance at the rate of Rs65, 000 per month.

In his letter, the IHC judge also demanded for the provision of details of furniture and other articles provided in the official accommodations at state expense. Intervening period of maintenance, change of furniture and other house hold articles is also sought. He also requested for the provision of details of alteration/modification/additions made on the direction of judges in the official accommodations occupied by them.

In another application, the IHC senior judge requested for the provision of information/documents about some CDA officials.

In his application, Justice Siddiqui called for details and comparative statement of expenses incurred on all official accommodations by the CDA on its pool including House No 23-H, St No 12, F-6/3, Islamabad and also on the list of PWD.

He also requested for the provision of certified information including (i) notification of the retirement of Shahid Singha, (ii) Allotment (final letter) of plot in favour of Manzoor Ahmed Shah, (iii) details of inquiries and criminal proceedings initiated against Ali Anwar Gopang and status of inquiry about illegal appointments made by him and about his son Kashif Awnar Gopang, (iv) list of all relatives of Ali Anwar Gopang working in the CDA, (v) details of judicial proceedings, including contempt of court against Ali Anwar Gopang, (vi) Details of inquiries and criminal proceedings against Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu and different judicial proceedings pending against him and observations made against his conduct by the Islamabad High Court in particular regarding cases of diplomatic shuttle service contract, carved out plots from the parks, playgrounds, green areas and of providing direct access to the petrol pumps, CNG Stations from the Islamabad Highway, instead of service road.

He also sought details of (vii) service record and the manner in which he was made DG (Planning) post, (viii) a comparative statement of construction existed at House No 02, Street No. 60, F-7/4 Islamabad before and after allotment to the applicant, (ix) date on which above house was vacated by Tariq Aziz, the then Principal Secretary to General Parvez Musharaf, (x) condition of house at the time of allotment to applicant, (xi) detail of expenditure incurred by CDA/PWD on the direction of earlier occupant, (xii) details of alterations, modifications and additions made on the behest of Tariq Aziz.

He stated (xiii) the terrace of house was converted into a “special room”, on whose directions, why and for whom? He said the green area of both sides of house was encroached upon and protected by huge concrete blocks at the time of allotment to the applicant, questioning on whose instructions and when blocks were removed?