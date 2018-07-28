Babar wins snooker tournament

ISLAMABAD: Babar Masih, former IBSF World Team Event champion, clinched The Potters Open Snooker Championship 2018 title by defeating Shafi Khan alias Red & White by 4-2 frames in a well-contested final here at The Potters Snooker Academy Wednesday night, says a press release.

More than 60 prominent players from the twin cities participated in the 10-day championship. Former Asian champion and Pakistan’s only professional player Hamza Akbar also took part in the event and won Rs5,000 for being the semi-finalist and Rs5,000 for performing the highest break of 115 in the first frame of his very first match.

Cash awards worth Rs60,000 were distributed amongst the winners.

Islamabad Billiards & Snooker Association secretary general Muhammad Faheem Anwar was the chief guest who gave away cash awards to the winners.

Babar was awarded Rs30,000, runner-up Shafi bagged Rs15,000 while Muhammad Saleem got Rs5,000 for being the semi-finalist.

Speaking on the occasion, Faheem appreciated the standard of snooker of Rawalpindi-Islamabad players and efforts of The Potters Snooker Academy and its CEO Khurram Khan for inculcating latest techniques amongst the cueists of the twin cities.