Babar wins snooker tournament

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Babar Masih, former IBSF World Team Event champion, clinched The Potters Open Snooker Championship 2018 title by defeating Shafi Khan alias Red & White by 4-2 frames in a well-contested final here at The Potters Snooker Academy Wednesday night, says a press release.
More than 60 prominent players from the twin cities participated in the 10-day championship. Former Asian champion and Pakistan’s only professional player Hamza Akbar also took part in the event and won Rs5,000 for being the semi-finalist and Rs5,000 for performing the highest break of 115 in the first frame of his very first match.
Cash awards worth Rs60,000 were distributed amongst the winners.
Islamabad Billiards & Snooker Association secretary general Muhammad Faheem Anwar was the chief guest who gave away cash awards to the winners.
Babar was awarded Rs30,000, runner-up Shafi bagged Rs15,000 while Muhammad Saleem got Rs5,000 for being the semi-finalist.
Speaking on the occasion, Faheem appreciated the standard of snooker of Rawalpindi-Islamabad players and efforts of The Potters Snooker Academy and its CEO Khurram Khan for inculcating latest techniques amongst the cueists of the twin cities.
ISLAMABAD: Babar Masih, former IBSF World Team Event champion, clinched The Potters Open Snooker Championship 2018 title by defeating Shafi Khan alias Red & White by 4-2 frames in a well-contested final here at The Potters Snooker Academy Wednesday night, says a press release.
More than 60 prominent players from the twin cities participated in the 10-day championship. Former Asian champion and Pakistan’s only professional player Hamza Akbar also took part in the event and won Rs5,000 for being the semi-finalist and Rs5,000 for performing the highest break of 115 in the first frame of his very first match.
Cash awards worth Rs60,000 were distributed amongst the winners.
Islamabad Billiards & Snooker Association secretary general Muhammad Faheem Anwar was the chief guest who gave away cash awards to the winners.
Babar was awarded Rs30,000, runner-up Shafi bagged Rs15,000 while Muhammad Saleem got Rs5,000 for being the semi-finalist.
Speaking on the occasion, Faheem appreciated the standard of snooker of Rawalpindi-Islamabad players and efforts of The Potters Snooker Academy and its CEO Khurram Khan for inculcating latest techniques amongst the cueists of the twin cities.
Comments