Body to resolve lawyers’ issues

LAHORE :Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani has constituted a committee to resolve lawyers' issues in Lahore.

The committee to be headed by Commissioner Lahore Division will present its recommendations for resolving the lawyers' issues. The committee members will also include office-bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association.

A meeting chaired by the chief secretary was held to deliberate on the proposals submitted by Lahore Bar Association, at Civil Secretariat here Friday. Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that lawyers play an important role in judicial system and provision of inexpensive justice to a common man. He expressed the hope that lawyers’ fraternity would continue playing their due role in this regard.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Planning and Development Chairman, administrative secretaries of different departments, including health, education, housing, communication and works, inspector general of police, commissioner Lahore division, Lahore Bar Association Senior Vice-President Fawad Ramay, General Secretary Malik Suhail Murshad and others attended the meeting.