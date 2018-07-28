Sat July 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2018

Two killed,one injured in Ghotki road accident

SUKKUR: Two including a father along with his newborn baby were killed and his wife injured in a road accident in Ghotki.

All victims belonged to Shikarpur and were on their way to Dahariki. According to reports a dumper truck hit a motorcycle at the Engro Plant near Ghotki Indus Highway resulting in on the spot death of motorcyclist Krishan and his infant baby. The accident left Bindya critically injured. Police shifted the bodies and the injured to a local hospital. Later, police arrested the driver and were conducting further investigations.

