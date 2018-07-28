PIA begins pre-Haj operation from Sialkot

SIALKOT: PIA on Friday started its operation for carrying the Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from the Sialkot International Airport. The first PIA flight, No PK-7081, departed with 329 Haj pilgrims. Punjab Haj Director Saeed Ahmed Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Munawar Hussain, the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) chairman and others were present on the occasion.