PTI MNA-elect urges rivals to accept results

KALAYA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA)-elect Khayal Zaman on Friday urged his rivals to accept the election results Speaking a press conference at the Hangu Press Club, he urged the opposition parties to support the democratic process.

He said it had become a tradition that the losing candidates started crying foul. The MNA-elect maintained said that free, fair and transparent elections were held in the country on July 25.

He greeted the Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting the election. Khayal Zaman said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan would become the prime minister to serve the people.